Since 1990, The Journal of HazMat Transportation™ has focused exclusively on providing expert review and analysis of U.S. and International hazardous materials transportation regulations. Since the beginning, it has been an indispensable management tool for both large and small chemical companies and government agencies throughout North America and Europe.

Why should you subscribe? In addition to the bi-monthly publication, The Journal offers services and content unavailable anywhere else: HazMat Alerts offer timely notification of substantive U.S. and International Regulatory Events, and our database of content contains not only The Journal's reports since 1995, but every Department of Transportation letter of interpretation issued since 1993. Our search engine has been fine-tuned to provide reliable and relevant results across our database of over 5,000 documents.

Click here to read endorsements for The Journal and find out why our readers consider it "a necessary and invaluable tool" in the performance of their jobs. Click here to see a full list of subscription benefits and features and to request a price quote.

Technical Advisors and Regulatory Specialists



