The Journal of HazMat Transportation
Since 1990, The Journal of HazMat Transportation™ has focused exclusively on providing expert review and analysis of U.S. and International hazardous materials transportation regulations. Since the beginning, it has been an indispensable management tool for both large and small chemical companies and government agencies throughout North America and Europe.
Why should you subscribe? In addition to the bi-monthly publication, The Journal offers services and content unavailable anywhere else: HazMat Alerts offer timely notification of substantive U.S. and International Regulatory Events, and our database of content contains not only The Journal's reports since 1995, but every Department of Transportation letter of interpretation issued since 1993. Our search engine has been fine-tuned to provide reliable and relevant results across our database of over 5,000 documents.
|Frits Wybenga was the Deputy Associate Administrator for Hazardous Materials Safety in DOT. He represented the United States at the UN Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods and its Sub-Committee.
|Ed Mazzullo was formerly Director of the Office of Hazardous Materials Standards within DOT’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. He has over 30 years of hazmat regulatory experience with DOT.
|Michele Sullivan, PhD, is a chemical product safety and regulatory compliance consultant who specializes in the HazCom 2012/GHS; she is also an active participant in the development of the GHS and a professional on the UN Roster of GHS Experts.
|Wade Winters is the President/CEO of Regulatory Resources, Inc., a consulting and training company dedicated to the domestic and international hazardous materials packaging and transport regulations, and domestic environmental waste management regulations.
|James Rader is Senior Vice President of Watco Compliance Services. Formerly the Staff Director, Hazardous Materials Division, FRA, he has over 35-years of experience in railroad transportation.
|Ed Pritchard is a Senior Partner in the Railroad Services Division at Paladin Consulting Group, Inc. Prior to that he served as Director of Safety Assurance and Compliance at the Federal Railroad Administration.
|Glenn P. Wicks, Esq., President, and associates of the Wicks Group, PLLC, provide legal analysis to The Journal on matters of hazmat regulation and compliance.
|Click here for a full list of Technical Advisors and Regulatory Specialists to The Journal, including: Gordon Rousseau, formerly of the U.S. Coast Guard and DOT, among other industry experts.
